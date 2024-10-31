Aquarius: Past decisions may cause frustration and mental strain today, and you may feel unsure of your next steps—don’t hesitate to seek support from others. With the help of a close relative, your business could see positive progress, benefiting your finances. Old friends will be particularly supportive and helpful. Take time to relive treasured memories with your partner by planning a picnic. Workplace efforts will gather momentum as colleagues and seniors offer full support. An old acquaintance may reach out, adding a special touch to your day. Expect a joyful and harmonious experience in your married life. Remedy: For good health, try burying a copper or silver coin in the ground after rinsing it with milk and rice, then pour the milk and rice over a plant outside your home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.