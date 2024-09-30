Aquarius: You may engage in some physical activity today that helps you stay fit. If you've borrowed money from a relative, you might need to repay it under any circumstance today. Plan your day carefully and seek advice from those you trust. Love will feel sweet and fulfilling today, like tasting rich chocolate. You'll have opportunities to showcase your skills, and your hidden talents will help you make the most of the day. Expect to do something truly exciting with your spouse. Remedy: To improve your financial growth, fill a coconut with a mixture of flour, unrefined sugar, and clarified butter (ghee), and place it beneath a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.