Aquarius: You might face a setback today due to health issues preventing you from attending an important assignment. However, use your reasoning skills to move forward. If you’ve been considering taking out a loan, today could be your lucky day. Visit a relative who hasn’t been well. You may experience love at first sight. People of this zodiac sign are intriguing; they often feel energized among friends but also cherish moments of solitude. You'll find some “me” time amidst your busy schedule. Today, you'll realize how true the vows of your marriage are and appreciate that your spouse is your soulmate. Be aware that excessive work might lead to eye problems. Remedy: For better health, prepare and consume a sweet made from milk, sugar, and rice.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.