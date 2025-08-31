Aquarius: An evening spent with friends will be delightful, though avoid overeating as it may trouble you the next morning. Extra funds are best invested in real estate for long-term benefit. A bit of cleaning around the house is overdue and should be attended to without delay. If you feel misunderstood by your partner, take time to be with them—honest conversations will help strengthen your bond. At work, rely on your intelligence and influence to resolve matters effectively. Today may also grant you some much-needed personal space; use it wisely by engaging in fitness or recreational activities. By the end of the day, you’ll truly realize how much you mean to your spouse. Remedy: For good health and auspiciousness, pour a milk offering on a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of the wet soil from beneath it on your forehead.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.