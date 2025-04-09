Aquarius: Stay optimistic and focus on the positive side of things. Your confidence will help turn your hopes and desires into reality. Investing in antiques or jewelry could bring financial gains and prosperity. Your knowledge and cheerful attitude will leave a good impression on those around you. You may playfully tease your romantic partner by extending your phone conversations. Some issues may arise with household help, colleagues, or co-workers—handle them calmly. Your sense of humor will be your biggest strength today. Be gentle with your partner, especially in intimate moments, as there's a chance one of you might get hurt accidentally. Remedy: For professional success, try using golden spoons while eating, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.