Aquarius: You may feel less energetic than usual today, so avoid overloading yourself with extra work. Take some rest and consider rescheduling your appointments for another day. Be cautious with financial matters—investing based solely on others’ advice could lead to losses. It’s a day when you may receive plenty of attention, with several opportunities coming your way—though deciding which to pursue could be a challenge. Rekindle precious memories by going on a picnic with your beloved. Your willingness to help those in need will earn you respect and appreciation. Expect a playful moment in your married life as your spouse reminds you of your teenage days, complete with some mischievous memories. Your father may also surprise you with a special gift today. Remedy: Keep water in a copper vessel by your bedside at night, and in the morning, pour it at the root of the nearest tree for excellent health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.