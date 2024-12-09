Aquarius: You may feel a bit drained mentally and physically today, but taking some rest and enjoying nutritious meals will help restore your energy. Consider securing your extra money in a safe investment to ensure future benefits. Be cautious about sharing sensitive information with your spouse, as there’s a chance it could be disclosed unintentionally. A delightful and unexpected aspect of your partner’s personality will come to light today. However, work-related concerns may cause some stress, particularly with colleagues or subordinates. While you might plan to spend quality time with your family to address past neglect, urgent tasks could disrupt your efforts. Despite challenges, your married life will feel filled with love and connection today. Remedy: Maintain faith in God and avoid psychological stress or negativity. This approach will contribute to your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.