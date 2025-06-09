Aquarius: Stay alert, as someone may attempt to shift blame onto you. Stress and tension could build up today, so try to remain calm and composed. If you're married, pay extra attention to your children's health, as they may face some issues that could lead to significant medical expenses. In the latter part of the day, you’ll prefer to unwind and spend quality time with your family. A heartwarming moment will reveal just how deeply your partner loves you. At work, some colleagues may silently disapprove of how you handle certain matters. If outcomes aren’t meeting your expectations, it’s wise to reassess your plans and make necessary changes. Travel may bring joy as well as valuable learning experiences. However, tensions with your spouse could grow, possibly straining your bond. Open and honest communication is key to preventing further complications. Remedy: Chant ॐ शुक्राय नमः (Om Shukraaya Namaha) 11 times to support good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.