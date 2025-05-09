Aquarius: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confidence and positive mindset can pave the way for your hopes and desires to come true. Real estate investments may prove particularly rewarding today. You might feel unsettled by the behavior of a family member—open, honest communication will help ease the tension. When stepping out with your partner, let your true self shine—authenticity is your most attractive trait. A lack of time for loved ones may leave you feeling a bit disheartened today. Acknowledge that feeling, but know it’s never too late to reconnect. Be mindful of outside interference in your marriage, as it could lead to misunderstandings—guard your bond with care. If you’re blessed with a melodious voice, a heartfelt song could be a simple yet touching way to bring joy to your partner today. Remedy: For enhanced health and harmony in family life, consider wearing a gold chain that rests against your abdomen.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.