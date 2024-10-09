Aquarius: Try to control your impulsive and stubborn behaviour, especially at the party, as it could dampen the atmosphere. Financial troubles will be eased with the support of your friends. Be sure not to be rude to your guests; your behavior could upset your family and create distance in relationships. Your partner may feel hurt by something you've said, so it's important to recognize your mistake and make amends before they become angry. At work, you’ll feel appreciated today. Although your partner simply wants to spend time with you, your inability to do so may lead to their frustration. Fortunately, you'll finally have ample time to enjoy with your life partner after a long while. Remedy: Involve your family members in yoga and meditation to strengthen your family ties.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.