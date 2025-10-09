Aquarius: Today may bring tensions and differences of opinion, leaving you feeling uneasy or irritated. If you have been planning to take a loan or finalize financial matters, today could turn out to be fortunate for you. Avoid chasing unrealistic fantasies and try to stay grounded. Spending quality time with friends will lift your spirits and provide much-needed relief from emotional stress. At work, stay vigilant — competitors or colleagues may try to create obstacles, so proceed with caution. While keeping up with professional commitments is important, don’t forget the value of family time. A relative, friend, or neighbor could cause some strain in your married life today, so handle matters with patience and understanding. Remedy: A memorable and sweet love life can be enhanced by eating honey before meeting your girlfriend or boyfriend.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.