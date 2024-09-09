Aquarius: Today is a great day to pursue your religious and spiritual interests. You may find yourself wanting to spend generously on others. A friend might come to you for advice on personal matters. Any complaints or grudges in your relationship will likely fade away on this wonderful day. However, issues with servants, colleagues, or co-workers might arise. Despite having plenty of free time, you may struggle to find activities that truly satisfy you. A series of disagreements could make it challenging to reconcile with your spouse. Remedy: For an active professional life, store water in a red or maroon glass bottle, let it absorb sunlight, and then mix it with your bath water.

Lucky Colour: Midnight Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.