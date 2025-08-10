Aquarius: Engaging in creative activities will help you feel relaxed and at ease. Today, your siblings may seek financial assistance, which could put a temporary strain on your budget, but the situation is likely to improve soon. Visiting relatives may turn out to be far more pleasant than you expect. A romantic encounter could bring excitement, though it might not last long. If you’ve been facing challenges at work, today promises a welcome breakthrough. You might also find joy in spending the entire day in solitude, perhaps immersed in a good book—your ideal way of enjoying your own company. However, your spouse’s rudeness may leave you feeling unsettled for most of the day. Remedy: For harmony and happiness in your love life, have a meal without salt once a day.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.