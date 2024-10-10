Aquarius: Today, you’ll feel relaxed and in the perfect mood to enjoy yourself. Your financial situation is likely to improve as the day progresses. It’s also a great day for handling domestic matters and completing any pending household tasks. Be cautious—your romantic partner may try to charm you with sweet words like, "Don't leave me alone in this lonely world." If your partner doesn’t keep a promise, don’t take it personally; instead, have a calm discussion to resolve any issues. Your quick problem-solving skills will earn you recognition. By the end of the day, you’ll realize just how beautiful your marriage truly is. Remedy: To attract the positive influence of Venus and enhance your professional life, always wear clean, well-ironed clothes.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.