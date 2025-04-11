Aquarius: It’s a day for fun and relaxation. However, be cautious while handling financial matters and fulfilling commitments. Your curiosity and eagerness to learn will help you connect with new people. Watch out—someone might try to damage your reputation, so stay alert. You may feel like spending the day away from family and enjoying some quiet time alone. A misunderstanding with your spouse might leave you feeling upset, so try to stay calm and avoid assumptions. Sharing your joy will also bring happiness to those around you. Remedy: For better financial growth, drink water stored in a copper vessel—it is believed to attract positive energy and health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am.