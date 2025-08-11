Aquarius: Your mind will be open to positivity and good influences today. Married individuals may need to spend a significant amount on their children’s education. Be mindful of others’ feelings and adapt to your family’s needs. A long period of loneliness may finally come to an end as you discover someone who feels like your true soulmate. At work, new challenges may arise, especially if matters aren’t handled with tact and diplomacy. While you often put family first and neglect your own needs, today you’ll manage to carve out time for yourself—perhaps even to explore a new hobby. Your spouse will be exceptionally loving today, and you may receive a delightful surprise from them. Remedy: To maintain harmony in the family, offer prayers to Lord Shiva, Lord Bhairav, and Lord Hanuman.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.