Aquarius: Tension at home may make you feel angry, and suppressing those feelings could lead to physical discomfort. To relieve this, engage in some physical activity. It’s best to step away from irritating situations when possible. Your financial situation will improve as delayed payments are finally recovered. The news of your sister’s matrimonial alliance will bring you joy, though it may also make you feel a little sad about the thought of her leaving. However, it’s important to enjoy the present and not worry about the future. You may have a disagreement with your partner today while trying to prove your point, but your partner’s understanding will help calm you down. At work, you could accomplish something impressive. Someone close to you will want to spend time with you, but due to time constraints, you won’t be able to meet their request, which will disappoint both of you. However, you'll get plenty of time later to spend with your life partner. Remedy: Use copper or, if possible, gold spoons while eating for better health.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.