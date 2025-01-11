Aquarius: Encourage your mind to embrace positive emotions such as love, hope, faith, sympathy, optimism, and loyalty. Once these emotions take control, your mind will naturally respond positively to all situations. Today, a chronic health issue may flare up, possibly requiring a visit to the hospital and leading to some unexpected expenses. However, your efforts, combined with the support of your family, will bring success and happiness. It’s going to be a wonderful day in your love life. This is also an excellent time for social or religious gatherings. You’ll realize just how sweet your life partner is, even more than saccharin. However, your personality might not resonate well with others today, so it’s a good idea to reassess your approach and make positive changes in both your life and attitude. Remedy: To maintain peace and happiness at home, place pieces of white marble in your bathroom or in the corners of your house.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.