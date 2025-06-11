Aquarius: Avoid eating uncovered or exposed food today, as it could make you unwell. On the financial front, things look strong. Thanks to favourable planetary positions, you’ll have multiple opportunities to earn money. Everything seems smooth on the family front, and you’ll receive full support for your plans. You may also meet someone who brings a new spark of love into your life. Female colleagues will be supportive in helping you complete new tasks at work. Someone close to you may want to spend time together, but due to your busy schedule, you might not be able to meet their expectations. This could leave both of you feeling disappointed. In your married life, expect a romantic atmosphere filled with soft music, scented candles, delicious food, and warm moments with your spouse. Remedy: For better health, feed rotis to a white cow.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.