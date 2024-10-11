Aquarius: Don’t worry too much about your health, as stress could make your condition worse. Today, you might find yourself spending money on various things, so it's important to create a solid budget to manage any financial challenges that arise. Being harsh with children may frustrate them, so try to hold back and remember that it can create distance in your relationship. You might feel disappointed in love, but don't lose hope—romantic feelings often return. Your keen observation skills will give you an edge over others. While things may not go exactly as you planned today, you will still enjoy quality time with your partner. You could also take this opportunity to teach younger ones about the importance of water in life. Remedy: For better health and fitness, use plates and spoons made of silver.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.