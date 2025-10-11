Aquarius: A quick temper could spark arguments or confrontations today, so exercise patience and stay calm. Remember, in times of difficulty, your saved wealth will be your greatest support — start saving today and avoid unnecessary expenses. Friends or relatives may drop by, making for a delightful and memorable evening. The power of love will inspire you and give you meaningful reasons to cherish your relationships. You might leave the office earlier than usual, which offers a perfect chance to enjoy a picnic or outing with your family. For married couples, today promises to be one of the most joyful and memorable days in your relationship. A relaxing spa session will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Remedy: Donate lentils (masoor dal) to a sweeper or assist them in some other way to promote excellent health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.