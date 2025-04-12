Aquarius: Today, you'll need to use your intellect, tact, and diplomacy to resolve any lingering issues that have been weighing on your mind. Financial improvements will make it easier to settle long-overdue bills and debts. A younger sibling may reach out for your advice, and your guidance will be invaluable to them. With your partner bringing you so much joy, your energy levels will be high and vibrant. You'll be inspired to try something new in your free time today, but be mindful—this new venture may absorb your focus, causing other tasks to take a backseat. Your married life is in a wonderful place today. Don’t forget to express how deeply you love and appreciate your partner. A spa treatment could be the perfect way to rejuvenate and refresh yourself. Remedy: Performing an abhishek of Panchamrit on Lord Shiva can enhance your health and bring you abundant benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.