Aquarius: Channel your energy into self-improvement activities that help you become the best version of yourself. Be cautious at work today, as a colleague might attempt to take something valuable—keep your belongings secure. You may spend a good part of your evening shopping for essential kitchen items. A moment of natural beauty may leave you feeling mesmerized and inspired. At work, you'll feel appreciated and valued. Students should avoid wasting time in casual hangouts—this is a crucial phase in their academic journey, and focus is essential for future success. A memorable and romantic evening with your spouse could make this day truly unforgettable. Remedy: Show respect and gratitude toward scholars, intellectuals, and fair-minded individuals to support steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 5 pm.