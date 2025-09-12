Aquarius: Patience, steady effort, and practical wisdom will guide you toward success today. Businesspersons are advised to be cautious and avoid lending money to family members who rarely return it. A short visit to relatives may bring comfort and relaxation from your busy routine. Minor disagreements with your partner could arise, but their understanding nature will restore peace. If married with children, they may express disappointment about not getting enough of your time—listen with care. Today, you’ll let go of past sorrows in married life and cherish the joy of the present. A strong inclination toward spirituality may inspire you to attend a yoga camp, read a spiritual book, or listen to the words of a Guru. Remedy: Avoid holding grudges or speaking harshly with your brother—this will invite blessings and improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 7 pm.