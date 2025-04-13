Aquarius: Your health will flourish when you share joy and kindness with others. Today, financial gains may come your way—possibly through the support of someone of the opposite sex, either in business or at work. Be mindful with your spending; unnecessary purchases could cause tension with your spouse. It's wise to keep your romantic thoughts private for now. A positive mindset will keep your energy high and your mood lifted at the workplace. Focus on building new connections—they may open doors to promising opportunities and long-term career growth. Compliments will come your way today, fulfilling wishes you've quietly held for some time. However, during a lighthearted conversation, an old issue might resurface, potentially sparking a disagreement. Stay calm and handle it with care. Remedy: To maintain harmony in the family, feed flour to cows and offer sugar to black ants.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.