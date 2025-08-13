Aquarius: You will find relief from the long-standing tensions and pressures you’ve been facing. This is the perfect time to make lifestyle changes that will help keep stress away for good. However, be cautious—today you might get into a dispute with someone close, which could escalate to legal trouble and drain your hard-earned money. Don’t let friends take advantage of your generosity. Romance could blossom as a friendship deepens. It’s also a good day to connect with influential people and share your new ideas. Remember, nothing is impossible when you have the will to overcome challenges. With your spouse, expect an evening filled with romantic songs, candlelight, delicious food, and drinks. Remedy: Keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth to attract strong financial benefits.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.