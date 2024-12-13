Aquarius: Self-medication can lead to drug dependency, so always consult a physician before taking any medication. Investing in stocks and mutual funds is recommended for long-term financial benefits. A short trip to visit relatives could offer much-needed comfort and relaxation from your busy routine. Your partner may feel upset today due to family-related issues; try to soothe them with open and thoughtful communication. Use your abundant confidence to step out, meet new people, and build meaningful connections. While the day may not unfold exactly as planned, you’re likely to enjoy some precious moments with your spouse. Relaxing with a good movie on TV and engaging in heartfelt conversations with loved ones could make this day truly enjoyable, provided you make a little effort. Remedy: Recite "ॐ शुक्राय नमः" (Om Shukraaya Namaha) 11 times to support your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.