Aquarius: Today, you're brimming with energy—tasks that usually take hours will be completed in half the time. However, if you've taken a loan, repayment may become unavoidable today, possibly putting some strain on your finances. Your wit and wisdom will leave a positive impression on those around you. Yet, despite the laughter and smiles, your heart may feel the absence of someone special, making their company deeply missed. Ride the wave of your confidence—step outside, connect, and form new friendships. Though your spouse might be caught up in their own commitments, don’t let that dampen your spirit. You may feel sluggish in the morning, but if you push yourself to get moving, the rest of the day holds great potential. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting blue flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.