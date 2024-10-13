Aquarius: Your child’s performance will bring you immense joy today. Some unemployed individuals under this sign may secure jobs, improving their financial situation. Make the most of your free time by sharing loving moments with family members. Stay cheerful and show resilience in navigating challenges in your love life. New ventures will appear promising and offer good returns. Students are advised to avoid procrastination and complete their tasks during free time—it will benefit them in the long run. You might face some difficulties in the morning, such as a power cut, but your spouse will step in to assist you. Remedy: Keep the roots of white sandalwood wrapped in a blue cloth at home to enhance harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.