Aquarius: Take extra care of your health today. If you're employed, you'll need a stable income, but past unnecessary expenses may leave you short on funds. Today is a great day to capture the attention of others with minimal effort. You and your partner will dive deep into your relationship, experiencing the joy and excitement of love. It's a favorable day for work—make the most of it. However, a relative may visit unexpectedly, requiring your time and attention to take care of their needs. No matter what happens, you’ll find comfort and solace in the arms of your partner today. Remedy: To improve your financial health, let go of any grudges against your brother and avoid speaking harshly to him.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.