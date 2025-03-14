Aquarius: Focus on managing your emotions today, particularly anger. Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially when handling major financial matters. Your cheerful and energetic nature will uplift those around you, spreading positivity wherever you go. However, if you’re feeling upset with your partner, seeking revenge won’t help—stay calm and express your true feelings honestly instead. As someone who enjoys both socializing and solitude, you'll find comfort in carving out some valuable 'me' time from your busy schedule. Your spouse may seem a bit self-focused today, so try to maintain patience and understanding. You may also feel drawn to spirituality—whether by joining a yoga session, reading an inspiring book, or listening to the wisdom of a spiritual guide. Remedy: Chant "ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः" (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namaha) 11 times for peace and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Asupicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.