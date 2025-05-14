Aquarius: Try to avoid a rich, high-cholesterol diet today. One of your parents may give you advice about saving money. It’s important to listen carefully, as not following their guidance could lead to difficulties in the future. Spend quality time with family or close friends to make today enjoyable. If you feel misunderstood by your partner, take some time to be with them and have an open conversation. Express your feelings honestly and clearly. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to learn new technologies and skills. Busy individuals will finally get some time alone after a long while, but household chores may take up most of it. An old friend might visit and bring back fond memories of your time with your spouse. Remedy: Eating foods with high liquid content will help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Tme: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.