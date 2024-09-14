Aquarius: Focus your thoughts and energy on turning your desires into reality—mere imagining won’t bring about change. The issue so far has been wishing without taking action. Today will bring mixed financial outcomes. You can achieve monetary gains through hard work, but be cautious not to let relatives or friends handle your finances, as this could lead to overspending. Be mindful of your words, as harsh speech might disrupt the harmony with your partner. Recognizing the fleeting nature of time, you may prefer solitude today, which will be beneficial for you. Your spouse might not meet your daily needs today, which could affect your mood. You’ll have a pleasant, friendly conversation with your father that will brighten his day. Remedy: To maintain family harmony, seek the blessings of the elders in your family by touching their feet early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.