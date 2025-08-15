Aquarius: Today, you feel relaxed and perfectly in the mood to enjoy life’s little pleasures. If you’ve been working toward securing a loan for some time, luck is on your side today. However, someone you know may overreact about financial matters, creating tense moments at home. You might feel the absence of true love in your life, but remember—time has a way of turning things around, and so will your romantic journey. This is also a day for self-reflection; if you’ve been feeling lost in the crowd, take time to understand yourself better and reconnect with who you are. Your spouse may be caught up with other responsibilities, but you can uplift your day by engaging in a sport you excel at. Remedy: Strengthen family harmony by reciting ॐ भ्रां भ्रीं भ्रौं सः राहवे नमः (Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha) 11 times.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.