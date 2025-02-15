Aquarius: Your strong confidence and light workload today will give you plenty of time to relax. If you're traveling, be extra cautious with your valuables, as carelessness could lead to loss or theft. Avoid being too stubborn with family members, as it may disrupt household harmony. Those deeply in love will experience a magical connection today, making all other distractions fade away. A good book or magazine can make for a pleasant pastime. Something special in the morning may uplift your mood and set a positive tone for the entire day. Unemployed individuals may face challenges in securing their desired job, so extra effort and perseverance will be necessary. Remedy: Keep a Ketu Yantra in your Puja room or family altar and worship it regularly to enhance success in business and career.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.