Aquarius: You will feel energetic and full of vitality today, with your health supporting you at its best. An uninvited guest might visit your home today, but their presence could bring unexpected financial benefits your way. Expect a surge in love, companionship, and bonding today—your romantic life will be especially fulfilling. If you go shopping, you’re likely to find a beautiful piece of fabric or clothing for yourself. After marriage, responsibilities transform into devotion, and you might find yourself honoring them today. The day could feel a bit dull, but you can liven it up by engaging in something new and creative. Remedy: Do something kind for someone in need—such as giving food to a beggar—to bring positive energy into your life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.