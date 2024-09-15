Aquarius: Begin practicing meditation and yoga to strengthen both your body and mind, especially for mental resilience. Before leaving home today, seek the blessings of your elders for added support and success. It's also a good time to discuss your new projects and ideas with your parents—they will be supportive. You'll realize today just how deep and soulful your partner's love is for you. Expect a day filled with high performance and recognition. However, some of your free time may be lost to unimportant tasks. Enjoy good food and romantic moments as the day unfolds.

Remedy: Place a copper idol of your family deity in your pooja room or altar, and offer daily prayers to foster mutual trust and understanding.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.