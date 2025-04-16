Aquarius: Your tendency to doubt things could lead to disappointment today. You won’t need to spend your own money, as an elder in your family might help with finances. Unexpected guests will show up in the evening, making your home a bit crowded. Don’t let yourself be controlled in a romantic relationship—maintain balance. Plan things well for better results. At work, stress may arise as you try to resolve office issues. You may feel upset today because you won’t have enough time for your family or friends, and this could weigh on you. An unexpected guest might disrupt your plans, but their visit will still bring some joy to your day. Remedy: To bring more prosperity and happiness to your family, feed fish balls made from barley flour.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.