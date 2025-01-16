Aquarius: Your anxiety will fade away as you take control of the situation, realizing it is as fragile and fleeting as a soap bubble, easily overcome with courage. If you play your cards right, you could earn some extra money today. However, don’t let friends take advantage of your generosity. Stay alert, as someone may try to flirt with you. Traders and businesspeople will enjoy profits due to rising demand. Despite a busy lifestyle, today offers you the rare chance to focus on yourself and enjoy some much-needed personal time. Be cautious, as neighbors might misrepresent aspects of your married life to your family and friends. Remedy: Gift a marble item or keepsake to your romantic partner to enhance mutual happiness and fulfillment in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.