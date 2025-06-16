Aquarius: Those with high blood pressure may benefit from moderate consumption of red wine, as it can help manage both blood pressure and cholesterol levels while promoting relaxation. If you’ve been spending money carelessly, today may bring a wake-up call—an unexpected financial need might make you realize the importance of saving. If you're planning a party, make it special by inviting your closest friends—their presence will lift your spirits. Your soulmate will have you on their mind throughout the day. When making decisions, don’t let pride cloud your judgment—be open to suggestions from subordinates. Try to see situations clearly and avoid overthinking, or you may end up wasting valuable time. The day promises warmth, affection, and joyful moments—expect love, kisses, hugs, and plenty of romance with your partner. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by donating a cot to saints or physically challenged individuals.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.