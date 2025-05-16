Aquarius: Today, you are touched by the magic of hope. You’ll realize that money flows more smoothly when you curb extravagant spending—a lesson that becomes clear today. Friends will offer valuable advice about your personal life, so be open to their guidance. If you’re going on a date, avoid bringing up controversial topics to keep the atmosphere pleasant. Be cautious about making quick decisions—you might regret them later. Expect a beautiful and romantic day, though minor health issues could cause some discomfort. Reading the autobiography of a well-known personality today can inspire and strengthen your thoughts and goals.

✨ Remedy: Offering Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha will bring blessings and benefit your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 3 pm.