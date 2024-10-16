Aquarius: Your father may consider disinheriting you from the property, but don’t lose hope. Remember, while prosperity can pamper the mind, deprivation can strengthen it. Although you might face financial challenges throughout the day, you are likely to see profits by the evening. Your family will step in to support and guide you during this difficult time. You can gain valuable insights by observing those who excel in their fields, which can significantly boost your self-confidence. Show your affection by placing flowers at your window. Be cautious not to submit important files to your boss until you are sure they are complete. Your communication skills will shine today, and your spouse will help you realize that paradise is right here on earth. Remedy: Pour water on your money plant for financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4:20 pm.