Aquarius: Today, rest should be your priority, as recent mental pressures may have left you drained. Recreation and light entertainment will help you recharge. Financial needs may arise unexpectedly, so it’s wise to plan ahead and begin saving diligently. A letter or message may arrive, bringing joyful news for the entire family. Love will bring happiness, but be cautious—an unnecessary argument could spoil your mood and waste valuable time. On the brighter side, your parents may bless your spouse with something special, strengthening your married life. Instead of spending time on unproductive activities, consider learning a new language—it could enrich your skills and make you a more engaging conversationalist. Remedy: Give money to a snake charmer to feed milk to a snake, as this is believed to reduce stress and bring calmness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.