Aquarius: Your kindness is your superpower today! Your polite and gracious nature won’t go unnoticed—expect plenty of compliments and warm words coming your way. On the financial front, you're in a strong position. Thanks to the supportive alignment of planets and nakshatras, money-making opportunities will find their way to you. Keep your eyes open and your confidence high. Spending time with your loved ones—especially children and close friends—will recharge your spirit and bring you back to center. Romance is in the air! For some, a new spark could lift your heart and leave you glowing with joy. Thinking about starting something new? Go for it! The stars are in your favor, so trust your instincts and take bold steps. This is your green light. Later in the day, you’ll find yourself with some rare, peaceful free time. Use it wisely—meditation or quiet reflection will bring deep mental clarity and calm. As for your relationship? Get ready for a beautiful surprise—something special may rekindle that spark and make your heart full. Remedy for harmony at home: Offer a green coconut at a sacred place. It’s a symbolic gesture that invites peace and positive energy into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.