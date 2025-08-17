Aquarius: Your friends will be supportive today and bring you joy. However, be cautious in the morning, as a financial setback could affect your mood for the day. This is an excellent time to plan for the future of your children and focus on their growth. Personal relationships may feel a bit delicate, requiring care and understanding. At work, you could cross paths with someone truly remarkable who leaves a positive impression. The day also favors participation in social and religious gatherings, enriching your connections. On the flip side, interference from your spouse’s relatives might momentarily disrupt the peace in your married life, so patience will be key. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by showing respect and affection toward your sister.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.