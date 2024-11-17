Aquarius: Focus on motivating yourself to stay optimistic, as it boosts confidence and adaptability. At the same time, be ready to let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Today, have a discussion with your family about money, investments, and savings. Their advice will help improve your financial situation. You might hear from relatives living far away today. When you go out with your partner, be genuine in both your appearance and behaviour. Success will come to you if you make the necessary changes gradually and thoughtfully. While it's fine to chat with acquaintances, be cautious about sharing personal secrets without knowing their true intentions, as it could be a waste of time and trust. Your spouse will show their caring and loving side today. Remedy: Drink milk with turmeric powder to improve your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm and 5:15 pm.