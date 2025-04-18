Aquarius: Holding onto resentment or negative thoughts about others will only create inner stress. Let go of such emotions—they drain your energy and hinder your ability to perform at your best. Businesspeople might face some financial setbacks today, possibly requiring extra investment to steady or grow operations. Be thoughtful with your spending, and don’t hesitate to seek the guidance of elders—especially if you're planning changes at home. Ignoring their input could lead to misunderstandings or hurt feelings. If you've been feeling low, your mood may affect your spouse too. Try to communicate openly—it's your strongest asset today. However, be prepared for a minor disagreement sparked by something your partner might have heard through the grapevine. To regain inner peace, consider visiting a riverbank or a place of spiritual significance—such moments of stillness can do wonders for your mind and soul. Remedy: Soak the roots of the Vidhara tree in water overnight. Drink this water in the morning to foster well-being and strengthen harmony within your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.