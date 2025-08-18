Aquarius: Engage yourself in activities that are both exciting and relaxing to keep your spirits high. Support from your brother or sister may bring you valuable benefits today. It’s also the right time to shed any dominating attitude within the family—working together and sharing life’s ups and downs will bring joy to everyone. A heartfelt message or good communication from your spouse or beloved will uplift your morale. At work, however, you may struggle to focus due to a lingering dilemma and lack of motivation. On the personal front, you’ll spend quality time with your spouse, though an old, unresolved issue might spark a brief conflict. Still, the day holds the potential to become one of the most memorable moments of your married life. Remedy: Use saffron moderately in your meals to bring harmony and bliss into family life.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.