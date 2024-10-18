Aquarius: Keep your disruptive emotions and impulses under control, as they may hinder your progress. Clinging to old ideas and orthodox thinking can slow your development and create unnecessary obstacles. Financial gains are likely today, but consider donating to charity—it will not only benefit others but also bring you inner peace. You may also have the opportunity to clear any outstanding family debts, easing a burden that’s been weighing on you. Love will feel like a dream today, blurring the line between fantasy and reality. Older individuals under this zodiac sign might reconnect with old friends, making good use of their free time. Life often surprises you, but today your partner will reveal a side that leaves you amazed. You’ll also experience how quickly time flies when catching up with a long-lost friend. Remedy: For good health, worship a banana tree and light a ghee lamp (diya) near it on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.