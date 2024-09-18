Aquarius: You may feel stressed and tense due to work pressure today. It’s an excellent day to purchase items that are likely to appreciate in value. Those seeking emotional support might find comfort from their elders. If you've been feeling lonely, this might be the end of that phase, as you could meet your soul mate. Remember not to take your partner for granted. Tonight, you might feel the urge to escape the confines of home and enjoy a walk on the terrace or in a park. You and your spouse may receive some wonderful news today. Remedy: To ensure a prosperous business or work life, gift silver ornaments to your mother and other female family members.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 am to 12 pm.